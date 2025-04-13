O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after buying an additional 276,698 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

