Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

