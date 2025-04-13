Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,457 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 6.6% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

ADBE stock opened at $352.47 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

