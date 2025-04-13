CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Cut by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

CVS Health stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

