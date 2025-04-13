SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 278.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 141,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

BATS:USMV opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.