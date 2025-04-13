TME Financial Inc. Takes $1.78 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TME Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of TME Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after buying an additional 1,091,640 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,575,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $236.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

