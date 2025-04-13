American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Cut by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,795. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 12 month low of $216.12 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

