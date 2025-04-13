Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 16.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a market cap of C$258.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director George Salamis acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

