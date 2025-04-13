Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 16.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ITR
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Integra Resources
In related news, Director George Salamis acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.