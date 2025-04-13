Morgan Stanley Cuts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $94.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $71.25 on Thursday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MetLife by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,901,000 after buying an additional 158,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,727,000 after buying an additional 4,606,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after acquiring an additional 958,458 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

