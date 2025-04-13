TME Financial Inc. Takes $432,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TME Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 104.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 139,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 106.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

