Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 24,172 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

