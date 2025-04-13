iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,863 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

