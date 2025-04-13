Fiducient Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,020,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $292.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

