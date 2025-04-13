Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 306.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 739.7% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 347,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 306,482 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

