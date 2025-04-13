Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,105 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 1.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $225,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,806,000 after acquiring an additional 149,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after buying an additional 435,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $649,883,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $98.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

