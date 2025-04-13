iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises about 6.0% of Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,519,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,710,000 after buying an additional 369,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after buying an additional 265,134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 252,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,429,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average is $99.64. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.