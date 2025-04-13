Garner Asset Management Corp Has $421,000 Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 145,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prospect Capital news, Director William Gremp acquired 19,100 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $81,939.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,153 shares in the company, valued at $322,406.37. This trade represents a 34.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,501,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,088,350.56. The trade was a 2.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,548,000 shares of company stock worth $10,970,715 in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -270.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

