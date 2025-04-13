Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises 2.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $46,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,854,000 after acquiring an additional 617,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

