Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stake Lessened by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,043,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,305,000 after purchasing an additional 274,540 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after buying an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,790. The trade was a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,682.10. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,242 shares of company stock worth $156,427 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.56.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

