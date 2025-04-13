Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Boosted by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises 1.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brunswick by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.42. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $88.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BC

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.