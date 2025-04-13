Garner Asset Management Corp Has $3.24 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. AutoNation accounts for about 1.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

NYSE:AN opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $198.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.10. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

