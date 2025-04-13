Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,685 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,854,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $713.56.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $587.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.55.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

