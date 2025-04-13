Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $329.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.31. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 target price on The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

