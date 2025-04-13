TT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,557 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 204,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 311,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,419,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,977,000 after buying an additional 209,703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

