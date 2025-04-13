TT Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 2.5% of TT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

