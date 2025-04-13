Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 255.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,886 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

FNDX opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

