Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,907 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.4% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

