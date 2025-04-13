Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

