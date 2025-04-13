Carson Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

