Elm Partners Management LLC Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,956 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $103.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

