Carson Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. SL Green Realty makes up 1.0% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 621.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,862.50%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

