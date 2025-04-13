Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.