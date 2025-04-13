U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on USB. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

USB opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.