Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 99 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after acquiring an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after purchasing an additional 549,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $151.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average of $190.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total transaction of $243,643.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,829 shares in the company, valued at $102,759,534.93. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,276,870. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

