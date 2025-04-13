Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NOM opened at $9.89 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
