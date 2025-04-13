Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOM opened at $9.89 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

