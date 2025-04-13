BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2848 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.