Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

