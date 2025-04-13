Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NNY opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

