Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

