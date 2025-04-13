Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $122.73 and a one year high of $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average is $154.45.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

