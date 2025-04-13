Elm Partners Management LLC Has $871,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $111.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5106 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

