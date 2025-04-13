AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,852.07 ($24.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,540 ($20.16). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,565 ($20.48), with a volume of 24,737 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABDP

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,763.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,852.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of £360.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $2.33. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About AB Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.