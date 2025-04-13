Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.08. Trevena shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 4,619 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $976,320.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

