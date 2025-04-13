Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.89. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 12,558 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DARE

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.02. The business had revenue of ($0.06) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.