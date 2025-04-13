Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.73 ($0.04). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04), with a volume of 271,678 shares trading hands.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.16.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental is a world leader in the development of plastic additives and masterbatches to enhance plastic products.

Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter.

