Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,070 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

