Silverback Asset Management LLC Sells 15,026,939 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Silverback Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,026,939 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accuray by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

