Barr E S & Co. Acquires 595 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 1.2% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $495,086,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $115,133,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,837,000 after purchasing an additional 387,923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,160,000 after buying an additional 317,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $220.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.