Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 3.0% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $57,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,219.71. This represents a 45.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $229.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

