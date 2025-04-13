Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 3,240 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of FND stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

